The Lindenwood Lions (6-7, 0-0 OVC) face a fellow OVC team, the Tennessee State Tigers (7-7, 0-1 OVC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Gentry Complex. The game will tip off at 4:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. Lindenwood Game Information

Tennessee State Players to Watch

Kinyon Hodges: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Lindenwood Players to Watch

Keenon Cole: 17.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Tennessee State vs. Lindenwood Stat Comparison

Tennessee State Rank Tennessee State AVG Lindenwood AVG Lindenwood Rank 142nd 76.7 Points Scored 67.5 321st 237th 73.2 Points Allowed 71.5 197th 180th 36.7 Rebounds 33.0 321st 146th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 8.0 276th 197th 7.4 3pt Made 4.7 352nd 227th 12.9 Assists 8.2 361st 165th 11.6 Turnovers 11.6 165th

