Saturday's CUSA schedule includes the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-7) playing the Middle Tennessee Raiders (10-4) at 3:00 PM ET.

Middle Tennessee vs. Sam Houston Game Information

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 13.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 3.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalynn Gregory: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sam Houston Players to Watch

Raanee Smith: 11.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.5 BLK

11.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Diana Rosenthal: 12.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

