Middle Tennessee vs. Sam Houston January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's CUSA schedule includes the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-8, 0-0 CUSA) playing the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-8, 0-0 CUSA) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Middle Tennessee vs. Sam Houston Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Middle Tennessee Players to Watch
- Elias King: 12.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jared Jones: 8.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jestin Porter: 10.7 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Bufford: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jacob Johnson: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sam Houston Players to Watch
- Davon Barnes: 14.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Damon Nicholas Jr.: 7.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lamar Wilkerson: 12.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden Ray: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Kian Scroggins: 6.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Middle Tennessee vs. Sam Houston Stat Comparison
|Middle Tennessee Rank
|Middle Tennessee AVG
|Sam Houston AVG
|Sam Houston Rank
|350th
|63.4
|Points Scored
|70.3
|282nd
|99th
|67.4
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|247th
|241st
|35.2
|Rebounds
|36.6
|188th
|137th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|122nd
|302nd
|6
|3pt Made
|7
|234th
|354th
|9.7
|Assists
|12.8
|233rd
|288th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|13.5
|308th
