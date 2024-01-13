Lipscomb vs. North Alabama January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Lipscomb Bisons (7-6) face a fellow ASUN squad, the North Alabama Lions (4-8), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Flowers Hall. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET.
Lipscomb vs. North Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Lipscomb Players to Watch
- Bella Vinson: 12 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Blythe Pearson: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aleah Sorrentino: 11.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Molly Heard: 10.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Claira McGowan: 9.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
North Alabama Players to Watch
- Alyssa Clutter: 11.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alexis Callins: 17.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Veronaye Charlton: 10.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Rhema Pegues: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
