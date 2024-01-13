Lipscomb vs. Austin Peay January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Lipscomb Bisons (9-6, 0-0 ASUN) play the Austin Peay Governors (7-7, 0-0 ASUN) in a clash of ASUN teams at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Lipscomb vs. Austin Peay Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Lipscomb Players to Watch
- Will Pruitt: 12.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Derrin Boyd: 17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joe Anderson: 6.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Owen McCormack: 9.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- A.J McGinnis: 11.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Austin Peay Players to Watch
- Demarcus Sharp: 18.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Ja'Monta Black: 12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dezi Jones: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dez White: 9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sai Witt: 7.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Lipscomb vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison
|Lipscomb Rank
|Lipscomb AVG
|Austin Peay AVG
|Austin Peay Rank
|59th
|80.6
|Points Scored
|67.1
|327th
|237th
|73.2
|Points Allowed
|64.3
|42nd
|212th
|36.1
|Rebounds
|34.7
|258th
|303rd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|165th
|59th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|7.5
|181st
|128th
|14.3
|Assists
|10.9
|336th
|141st
|11.3
|Turnovers
|9.2
|17th
