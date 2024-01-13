Saturday's SoCon slate includes the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-4) against the Mercer Bears (5-10) at 2:00 PM ET.

East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Game Information

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

Nevaeh Brown: 13.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Kendall Folley: 10.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jakhyia Davis: 6.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Breanne Beatty: 6.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Journee McDaniel: 6.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mercer Players to Watch

Stacie Jones: 10.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Mackenzie Johnson: 9.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Briana Peguero: 12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Deja Williams: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Ashlee Locke: 5.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

