The Austin Peay Governors (7-7) meet a fellow ASUN squad, the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-5), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Farris Center. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Briah Hampton: 2 PTS, 0 REB, AST, STL, BLK

2 PTS, 0 REB, AST, STL, BLK Shamarre Hale: 11.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Anala Nelson: 10.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Cur'Tiera Haywood: 9.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Abby Cater: 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

Leah Mafua: 11 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

11 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Jade Upshaw: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Bree Stephens: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Randrea Wright: 10.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Kinley Fisher: 12.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

