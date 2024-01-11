Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Kentucky Wildcats (6-7) play the Vanderbilt Commodores (11-1) in a clash of SEC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordyn Cambridge: 15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sacha Washington: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Iyana Moore: 8.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Khamil Pierre: 5.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Ajae Petty: 15.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Maddie Scherr: 16 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Eniya Russell: 8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brooklynn Miles: 5.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Saniah Tyler: 10.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
