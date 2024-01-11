The UT Martin Skyhawks (3-8) meet the Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-2) in a clash of OVC squads at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday.

UT Martin vs. Western Illinois Game Information

UT Martin Players to Watch

Anaya Brown: 13 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

13 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.7 BLK Kenley McCarn: 15.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Lexi Rubel: 8.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Norah Clark: 9.3 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Western Illinois Players to Watch

Raegan McCowan: 18.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Addi Brownfield: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Anna Deets: 14.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Mallory McDermott: 11.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Alissa Dins: 3.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

