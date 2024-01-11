UT Martin vs. Western Illinois January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) play the Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) in a clash of OVC teams at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.
UT Martin vs. Western Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UT Martin Players to Watch
- Jordan Sears: 19.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacob Crews: 17.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Issa Muhammad: 12.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- KK Curry: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Justus Jackson: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Western Illinois Players to Watch
- Drew Cisse: 9.2 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK
- James Dent Jr.: 14.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jesiah West: 8.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ryan Myers: 12.3 PTS, 2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Quinlan Bennett: 6.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
UT Martin vs. Western Illinois Stat Comparison
|UT Martin Rank
|UT Martin AVG
|Western Illinois AVG
|Western Illinois Rank
|17th
|85.5
|Points Scored
|71.9
|252nd
|346th
|80.8
|Points Allowed
|67.1
|94th
|11th
|43.6
|Rebounds
|45
|3rd
|152nd
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|12.1
|21st
|35th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|6.3
|283rd
|132nd
|14.3
|Assists
|13.2
|208th
|206th
|12
|Turnovers
|12.6
|253rd
