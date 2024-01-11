Ole Miss vs. Auburn January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:18 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Thursday's SEC slate includes the Ole Miss Rebels (9-3) versus the Auburn Tigers (10-2), at 7:30 PM ET.
Ole Miss vs. Auburn Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Marquesha Davis: 12.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Madison Scott: 10.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Snudda Collins: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rita Igbokwe: 5.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK
Auburn Players to Watch
- Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Taylen Collins: 8.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- JaMya Mingo-Young: 8.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sydney Shaw: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
