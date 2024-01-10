Tennessee vs. Mississippi State January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's SEC slate includes the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2, 0-0 SEC) meeting the Tennessee Volunteers (9-3, 0-0 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Josiah-Jordan James: 11.6 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jonas Aidoo: 11 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Dalton Knecht: 15.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Santiago Vescovi: 7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Zakai Zeigler: 7.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Cameron Matthews: 10.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Josh Hubbard: 14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- D.J. Jeffries: 7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dashawn Davis: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Stat Comparison
|Mississippi State Rank
|Mississippi State AVG
|Tennessee AVG
|Tennessee Rank
|167th
|75.5
|Points Scored
|77.1
|122nd
|21st
|62.8
|Points Allowed
|65.5
|63rd
|39th
|40.8
|Rebounds
|39.4
|71st
|75th
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|103rd
|170th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|8.3
|107th
|88th
|15.3
|Assists
|16.3
|49th
|196th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|10.5
|76th
