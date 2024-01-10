Memphis vs. UTSA January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The UTSA Roadrunners (5-7, 0-0 AAC) play a fellow AAC team, the Memphis Tigers (10-2, 0-0 AAC), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at FedExForum. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Memphis vs. UTSA Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Memphis Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Memphis Players to Watch
- David Jones: 21.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jahvon Quinerly: 13.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Mills: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jaykwon Walton: 8.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Malcolm Dandridge: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UTSA Players to Watch
- Christian Tucker: 13.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carlton Linguard: 9.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK
- Dre Fuller Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Wyatt: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Edmonds: 7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Memphis vs. UTSA Stat Comparison
|Memphis Rank
|Memphis AVG
|UTSA AVG
|UTSA Rank
|84th
|79.2
|Points Scored
|76.7
|136th
|230th
|72.8
|Points Allowed
|78.4
|328th
|201st
|36.3
|Rebounds
|41
|35th
|209th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|47th
|137th
|8
|3pt Made
|9.6
|35th
|249th
|12.5
|Assists
|14.1
|144th
|227th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|11
|111th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.