Chattanooga vs. Mercer January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Mercer Bears (5-9) meet a fellow SoCon squad, the Chattanooga Mocs (11-3), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at McKenzie Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.
Chattanooga vs. Mercer Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Chattanooga Players to Watch
- Jada Guinn: 17.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Raven Thompson: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Addie Porter: 5.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sigrun Olafsdottir: 5.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Karsen Murphy: 6.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
Mercer Players to Watch
- Stacie Jones: 10.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mackenzie Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Briana Peguero: 12.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deja Williams: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ashlee Locke: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
