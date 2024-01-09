The LSU Tigers (9-5, 1-0 SEC) welcome in the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-9, 0-1 SEC) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. LSU Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Vanderbilt vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline FanDuel LSU (-10.5) 142.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Vanderbilt vs. LSU Betting Trends

Vanderbilt has put together a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Commodores have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

LSU has covered six times in 14 chances against the spread this season.

Tigers games have hit the over six out of 14 times this season.

Vanderbilt Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Vanderbilt, based on its national championship odds (+20000), ranks much better (64th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (192nd).

In terms of winning the national championship, the Commodores currently have the same odds, going from +20000 at the start of the season to +20000.

The implied probability of Vanderbilt winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

