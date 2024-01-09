The LSU Tigers (9-5, 1-0 SEC) welcome in the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-9, 0-1 SEC) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. LSU Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vanderbilt vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline
FanDuel LSU (-10.5) 142.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Vanderbilt vs. LSU Betting Trends

  • Vanderbilt has put together a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Commodores have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.
  • LSU has covered six times in 14 chances against the spread this season.
  • Tigers games have hit the over six out of 14 times this season.

Vanderbilt Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • Vanderbilt, based on its national championship odds (+20000), ranks much better (64th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (192nd).
  • In terms of winning the national championship, the Commodores currently have the same odds, going from +20000 at the start of the season to +20000.
  • The implied probability of Vanderbilt winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

