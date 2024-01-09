The UNLV Rebels (7-6, 0-1 MWC) hope to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the New Mexico Lobos (13-2, 1-1 MWC) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the New Mexico vs. UNLV matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

New Mexico vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

New Mexico vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Mexico Moneyline UNLV Moneyline FanDuel New Mexico (-2.5) 150.5 -137 +114

New Mexico vs. UNLV Betting Trends

New Mexico has covered 10 times in 14 games with a spread this season.

Lobos games have hit the over five out of 14 times this season.

UNLV has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of seven Rebels games this year have hit the over.

New Mexico Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 New Mexico is 51st in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (29th).

Bookmakers have made the Lobos' national championship odds the same now (+15000) compared to the start of the season (+15000).

New Mexico's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

UNLV Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 The Rebels' national championship odds are the same now (+50000) compared to the beginning of the season (+50000).

Based on its moneyline odds, UNLV has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

