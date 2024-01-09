Grizzlies vs. Mavericks January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two of the NBA's top players will be squaring off when Luka Doncic (33.5 points per game, second in league) and the Dallas Mavericks (18-12) welcome in Desmond Bane (25.2, 15th) and the Memphis Grizzlies (10-19) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSW, and BSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Information
Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSSW, BSSE
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Bane gets the Grizzlies 25.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He's sinking 46.3% of his shots from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.
- The Grizzlies are receiving 11.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Santi Aldama this year.
- David Roddy gets the Grizzlies 8.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Grizzlies are getting 6.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Bismack Biyombo this season.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Doncic posts 33.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 17.6 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in NBA).
- Dereck Lively posts 9.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 74.5% from the field.
- Derrick Jones Jr. posts 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.0% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Grant Williams averages 9.1 points, 1.7 assists and 3.8 boards.
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison
|Mavericks
|Grizzlies
|119.3
|Points Avg.
|107.3
|117.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.4
|47.1%
|Field Goal %
|43.9%
|36.8%
|Three Point %
|33.2%
