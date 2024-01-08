Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Rutherford County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

LaVergne High School at Blackman High School