Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Rhea County, Tennessee today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rhea County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rhea County High School at Soddy-Daisy High School