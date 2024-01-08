Hamilton County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Hamilton County, Tennessee today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rhea County High School at Soddy-Daisy High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Soddy-Daisy, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattanooga Central High School at Tyner Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Creek High School at Chattanooga Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
