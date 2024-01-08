Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Hamilton County, Tennessee today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 8

5:00 PM ET on January 8 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Rhea County High School at Soddy-Daisy High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8

6:00 PM ET on January 8 Location: Soddy-Daisy, TN

Soddy-Daisy, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Chattanooga Central High School at Tyner Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 8

6:30 PM ET on January 8 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

West Creek High School at Chattanooga Preparatory School