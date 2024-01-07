Will Will Levis Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Will Levis did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 18 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Levis' stats can be found below.
Levis' season stats include 1,808 passing yards (200.9 per game). He is 149-for-255 (58.4%), with eight TD passes and four interceptions, and has 25 carries for 57 yards one touchdown.
Will Levis Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
Week 18 Injury Reports
Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Read More About This Game
Levis 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|149
|255
|58.4%
|1,808
|8
|4
|7.1
|25
|57
|1
Levis Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 8
|Falcons
|19
|29
|238
|4
|0
|7
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|22
|39
|262
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|19
|39
|199
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|13
|17
|158
|2
|0
|4
|2
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|18
|28
|185
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|16
|33
|224
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Week 14
|@Dolphins
|23
|38
|327
|1
|1
|4
|15
|0
|Week 15
|Texans
|17
|26
|199
|0
|1
|4
|25
|1
|Week 17
|@Texans
|2
|6
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
