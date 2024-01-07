Sunday's contest between the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-1) and the Florida Gators (9-4) at Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 70-67 based on our computer prediction, with Vanderbilt taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM on January 7.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Commodores claimed a 71-66 victory over Mississippi State.

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 70, Florida 67

Vanderbilt Schedule Analysis

The Commodores defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 36 in our computer rankings) in a 71-66 win on January 4 -- their signature victory of the season.

The Commodores have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two).

Vanderbilt has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Commodores are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

Vanderbilt 2023-24 Best Wins

71-66 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 36) on January 4

68-53 over Iowa State (No. 39) on November 24

73-70 at home over Fairfield (No. 69) on November 12

51-39 on the road over Butler (No. 121) on December 7

77-74 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 132) on November 15

Vanderbilt Leaders

Jordyn Cambridge: 14.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (24-for-70)

14.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (24-for-70) Sacha Washington: 14.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 55.4 FG%

14.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 55.4 FG% Iyana Moore: 10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)

10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60) Jordyn Oliver: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 62.5 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 62.5 FG% Khamil Pierre: 6.1 PTS, 43.7 FG%

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores outscore opponents by 15.7 points per game (scoring 72.8 points per game to rank 91st in college basketball while allowing 57.1 per contest to rank 55th in college basketball) and have a +235 scoring differential overall.

The Commodores put up 78 points per game at home, compared to 63.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 14.5 points per contest.

Vanderbilt cedes 55.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 60.8 on the road.

In their last 10 games, the Commodores have been putting up 68.6 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 72.8 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 season.

