How to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Tennessee Titans (5-11) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium.
We give more info below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Titans
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
Titans Insights
- This season the Titans average 4.1 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Jaguars give up (21.4).
- The Titans average 57.2 fewer yards per game (286.6) than the Jaguars give up per contest (343.8).
- Tennessee rushes for 104.4 yards per game, 5.8 more yards than the 98.6 Jacksonville allows.
- This year the Titans have 19 turnovers, seven fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (26).
Titans Home Performance
- The Titans score more points at home (22 per game) than they do overall (17.3), and allow fewer points at home (19.3 per game) than overall (21.7).
- At home, the Titans pick up more yards (310.6 per game) than they do overall (286.6). They also allow fewer yards at home (310.1) than they do overall (333.4).
- Tennessee picks up fewer passing yards at home (176 per game) than it does overall (182.2), but it also allows fewer at home (214 per game) than overall (224.1).
- The Titans accumulate more rushing yards at home (134.6 per game) than they do overall (104.4), and allow fewer at home (96.1 per game) than overall (109.3).
- At home, the Titans successfully convert more third downs (37.1%) than they do overall (32.3%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (32.1%) than overall (37.3%).
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/17/2023
|Houston
|L 19-16
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|Seattle
|L 20-17
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|at Houston
|L 26-3
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|Jacksonville
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
