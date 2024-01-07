The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, in a matchup between two star running backs in Travis Etienne and Derrick Henry.

Before making a player prop wager, check out the player props for the best performers in this outing between the Jaguars and the Titans.

Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds

Henry Odds to Score First TD: +500

Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: -130

Travis Etienne Touchdown Odds

Etienne Odds to Score First TD: +420

Etienne Odds to Score Anytime TD: -150

More Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Ryan Tannehill 196.5 (-113) - -

More Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds

