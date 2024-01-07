A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Tennessee Volunteers (8-5) host the Kentucky Wildcats (8-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Volunteers are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, victors in four in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 66.5 points per game are only 4.3 fewer points than the 70.8 the Volunteers allow to opponents.

Kentucky has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 70.8 points.

Tennessee's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.5 points.

The 77.8 points per game the Volunteers average are 8.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (69.1).

Tennessee is 8-1 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Kentucky is 6-5 when giving up fewer than 77.8 points.

The Volunteers shoot 42.3% from the field, 2.0% lower than the Wildcats concede defensively.

The Wildcats make 42.2% of their shots from the field, just 3.9% more than the Volunteers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 10.6 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42)

10.6 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42) Karoline Striplin: 12.2 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

12.2 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Jasmine Powell: 10.5 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

10.5 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Jewel Spear: 10.7 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (24-for-76)

10.7 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (24-for-76) Jillian Hollingshead: 6.1 PTS, 41.9 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Schedule