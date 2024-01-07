Tennessee vs. Kentucky January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's SEC schedule includes the Tennessee Volunteers (6-5) against the Kentucky Wildcats (6-7), at 12:00 PM ET.
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Karoline Striplin: 12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Sara Puckett: 12.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jewel Spear: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jasmine Powell: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jillian Hollingshead: 6.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Ajae Petty: 15.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Maddie Scherr: 16.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Eniya Russell: 8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brooklynn Miles: 5.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Saniah Tyler: 10.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
