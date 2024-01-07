Which basketball team sits on top of the SoCon? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

1. Chattanooga

Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 24-3

12-3 | 24-3 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank: 232nd

232nd Last Game: W 65-59 vs North Carolina Central

Next Game

Opponent: Mercer

Mercer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

2. East Tennessee State

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 20-7

11-4 | 20-7 Overall Rank: 170th

170th Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th

300th Last Game: W 65-53 vs Coker

Next Game

Opponent: Samford

Samford Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

3. UNC Greensboro

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 15-10

11-4 | 15-10 Overall Rank: 200th

200th Strength of Schedule Rank: 322nd

322nd Last Game: W 78-32 vs Livingstone

Next Game

Opponent: Wofford

Wofford Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

4. Samford

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 12-14

8-7 | 12-14 Overall Rank: 215th

215th Strength of Schedule Rank: 202nd

202nd Last Game: W 74-50 vs Cumberland (TN)

Next Game

Opponent: @ East Tennessee State

@ East Tennessee State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

5. Wofford

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 10-14

8-6 | 10-14 Overall Rank: 226th

226th Strength of Schedule Rank: 233rd

233rd Last Game: W 74-43 vs North Greenville

Next Game

Opponent: @ UNC Greensboro

@ UNC Greensboro Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

6. Mercer

Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 12-18

6-10 | 12-18 Overall Rank: 229th

229th Strength of Schedule Rank: 221st

221st Last Game: W 70-54 vs Kennesaw State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Chattanooga

@ Chattanooga Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7. Furman

Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 11-16

10-6 | 11-16 Overall Rank: 253rd

253rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 338th

338th Last Game: W 93-40 vs Converse

Next Game

Opponent: @ Western Carolina

@ Western Carolina Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8. Western Carolina

Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 2-24

5-10 | 2-24 Overall Rank: 350th

350th Strength of Schedule Rank: 325th

325th Last Game: W 58-39 vs Montreat

Next Game