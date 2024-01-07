Will Ryan Tannehill Score a Touchdown Against the Jaguars in Week 18?
With the Tennessee Titans squaring off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Ryan Tannehill a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Titans vs Jaguars Anytime TD Bets
Will Ryan Tannehill score a touchdown against the Jaguars?
Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)
- Tannehill has run for 74 yards on 17 carries (8.2 ypg), with one touchdown.
- Tannehill has one rushing touchdown in nine games.
Ryan Tannehill Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|16
|34
|198
|0
|3
|3
|5
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|20
|24
|246
|1
|0
|1
|12
|1
|Week 3
|@Browns
|13
|25
|104
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|18
|25
|240
|1
|1
|6
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|23
|34
|264
|0
|1
|2
|12
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|8
|16
|76
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Seahawks
|18
|26
|152
|0
|0
|2
|37
|0
|Week 17
|@Texans
|16
|20
|168
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Jaguars
|17
|26
|168
|2
|1
|3
|-3
|0
