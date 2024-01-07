The Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) take a five-game win streak into a home contest with the LSU Tigers (14-1), winners of 14 straight. It begins at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
  • TV: Fubo Sports US
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Ole Miss vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers' 94.9 points per game are 42.5 more points than the 52.4 the Rebels give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 52.4 points, LSU is 14-1.
  • Ole Miss has an 11-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 94.9 points.
  • The Rebels score 7.6 more points per game (67.1) than the Tigers allow (59.5).
  • Ole Miss is 8-1 when scoring more than 59.5 points.
  • LSU has a 10-0 record when allowing fewer than 67.1 points.
  • The Rebels shoot 40.4% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.
  • The Tigers' 50 shooting percentage from the field is 16 higher than the Rebels have conceded.

Ole Miss Leaders

  • Aneesah Morrow: 18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28)
  • Angel Reese: 19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG%
  • Flau'jae Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)
  • Mikaylah Williams: 16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72)
  • Hailey Van Lith: 11.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

LSU Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ UAPB W 62-47 H.O. Clemmons Arena
12/30/2023 Alcorn State W 76-37 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/4/2024 @ Alabama W 55-45 Foster Auditorium
1/7/2024 LSU - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/11/2024 Auburn - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/14/2024 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Coppin State W 80-48 Physical Education Complex
12/30/2023 Jacksonville W 110-68 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
1/4/2024 Missouri W 92-72 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
1/7/2024 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/11/2024 Texas A&M - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
1/14/2024 @ Auburn - Neville Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.