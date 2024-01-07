Sunday's game between the No. 7 LSU Tigers (14-1) and the Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 70-67 based on our computer prediction, with LSU coming out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM on January 7.

The Rebels are coming off of a 55-45 win over Alabama in their last outing on Thursday.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

Ole Miss vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 70, Ole Miss 67

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

On January 4, the Rebels claimed their best win of the season, a 55-45 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are a top 50 team (No. 33), according to our computer rankings.

The Rebels have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).

Ole Miss has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (six).

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

55-45 on the road over Alabama (No. 33) on January 4

60-49 over Michigan (No. 44) on November 20

56-47 over Arizona (No. 51) on November 19

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 125) on November 15

62-47 on the road over UAPB (No. 168) on December 21

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG%

10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Rita Igbokwe: 5.4 PTS, 2 BLK, 50.8 FG%

5.4 PTS, 2 BLK, 50.8 FG% Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25) Snudda Collins: 10.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (15-for-59)

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels outscore opponents by 14.7 points per game (scoring 67.1 points per game to rank 164th in college basketball while giving up 52.4 per outing to rank 14th in college basketball) and have a +207 scoring differential overall.

The Rebels are posting 73.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 13.9 more points than they're averaging on the road (60).

Ole Miss gives up 55.6 points per game in home games, compared to 48.5 in road games.

