Ole Miss vs. LSU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Sunday's contest at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has the No. 7 LSU Tigers (14-1) going head-to-head against the Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) at 3:00 PM (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a win for LSU by a score of 70-67, who is slightly favored by our model.
In their last outing on Thursday, the Rebels earned a 55-45 win against Alabama.
The Rebels came out on top in their most recent game 55-45 against Alabama on Thursday. The Tigers are coming off of a 92-72 win against Missouri in their last outing on Thursday. Madison Scott totaled 12 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Rebels. Aneesah Morrow scored a team-best 25 points for the Tigers in the victory.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ole Miss vs. LSU Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 70, Ole Miss 67
Top 25 Predictions
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- The Rebels notched their best win of the season on January 4 by claiming a 55-45 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Rebels have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).
- Ole Miss has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (six).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins
- 55-45 on the road over Alabama (No. 33) on January 4
- 60-49 over Michigan (No. 46) on November 20
- 56-47 over Arizona (No. 51) on November 19
- 80-63 at home over Temple (No. 114) on November 15
- 62-47 on the road over UAPB (No. 171) on December 21
LSU Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers beat the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies in an 82-64 win on November 30, which was their best victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Tigers are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.
- LSU has nine wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.
LSU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 82-64 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 13/AP Poll) on November 30
- 76-73 over Virginia (No. 77) on November 25
- 92-72 at home over Missouri (No. 81) on January 4
- 109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 116) on November 14
- 73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 141) on November 17
Ole Miss Leaders
- Scott: 10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG%
- Marquesha Davis: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Rita Igbokwe: 5.4 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 50.8 FG%
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.0 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25)
- Snudda Collins: 10.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (15-for-59)
LSU Leaders
- Morrow: 18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28)
- Angel Reese: 19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG%
- Flau'jae Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)
- Mikaylah Williams: 16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72)
- Hailey Van Lith: 11.6 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels average 67.1 points per game (162nd in college basketball) while allowing 52.4 per contest (12th in college basketball). They have a +207 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.7 points per game.
- The Rebels are posting 73.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 13.9 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (60.0).
- Ole Miss is surrendering 55.6 points per game this year at home, which is 7.1 more points than it is allowing in away games (48.5).
LSU Performance Insights
- The Tigers outscore opponents by 35.4 points per game (posting 94.9 points per game, first in college basketball, and allowing 59.5 per contest, 85th in college basketball) and have a +530 scoring differential.
- Over their last 10 games, the Tigers are posting 94.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than their season average (94.9).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.