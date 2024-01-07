Sunday's contest at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has the No. 7 LSU Tigers (14-1) going head-to-head against the Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) at 3:00 PM (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a victory for LSU by a score of 70-67, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Rebels are coming off of a 55-45 win against Alabama in their most recent game on Thursday. The Tigers head into this contest following a 92-72 win over Missouri on Thursday. In the victory, Madison Scott led the Rebels with 12 points. Aneesah Morrow scored a team-leading 25 points for the Tigers in the win.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ole Miss vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 70, Ole Miss 67

Top 25 Predictions

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

The Rebels claimed their best win of the season on January 4, when they grabbed a 55-45 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 33), according to our computer rankings.

The Rebels have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (three).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Ole Miss is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories.

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

55-45 on the road over Alabama (No. 33) on January 4

60-49 over Michigan (No. 46) on November 20

56-47 over Arizona (No. 50) on November 19

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 114) on November 15

62-47 on the road over UAPB (No. 171) on December 21

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' best win this season came in an 82-64 victory against the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies on November 30.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Tigers are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.

LSU has tied for the second-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (nine).

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

82-64 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 13/AP Poll) on November 30

76-73 over Virginia (No. 77) on November 25

92-72 at home over Missouri (No. 81) on January 4

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 116) on November 14

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 141) on November 17

Ole Miss Leaders

Scott: 10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG%

10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Rita Igbokwe: 5.4 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 50.8 FG%

5.4 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 50.8 FG% Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.0 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.0 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25) Snudda Collins: 10.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (15-for-59)

LSU Leaders

Morrow: 18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28)

18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28) Angel Reese: 19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG%

19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG% Flau'jae Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Mikaylah Williams: 16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72)

16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72) Hailey Van Lith: 11.6 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels' +207 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.1 points per game (162nd in college basketball) while giving up 52.4 per outing (12th in college basketball).

In home games, the Rebels are posting 13.9 more points per game (73.9) than they are away from home (60.0).

When playing at home, Ole Miss is giving up 7.1 more points per game (55.6) than in away games (48.5).

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers' +530 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 35.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 94.9 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 59.5 per contest (85th in college basketball).

In their past 10 games, the Tigers are averaging 94.2 points per contest, 0.7 fewer points than their season average (94.9).

