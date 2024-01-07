Sunday's contest that pits the No. 7 LSU Tigers (14-1) versus the Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 70-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of LSU, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 3:00 PM on January 7.

The Rebels head into this contest after a 55-45 win over Alabama on Thursday.

The Rebels won their most recent outing 55-45 against Alabama on Thursday. The Tigers came out on top in their most recent game 92-72 against Missouri on Thursday. In the Rebels' win, Madison Scott led the way with a team-high 12 points (adding four rebounds and five assists). Aneesah Morrow scored a team-best 25 points for the Tigers in the victory.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ole Miss vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 70, Ole Miss 67

Top 25 Predictions

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

The Rebels' best win of the season came in a 55-45 victory on January 4 over the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 32) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Rebels are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Ole Miss is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

55-45 on the road over Alabama (No. 32) on January 4

60-49 over Michigan (No. 44) on November 20

56-47 over Arizona (No. 52) on November 19

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 124) on November 15

62-47 on the road over UAPB (No. 169) on December 21

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' signature victory this season came against the Virginia Tech Hokies, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 13). The Tigers secured the 82-64 win at home on November 30.

The Tigers have one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 25th-most in the nation.

LSU has tied for the second-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (nine).

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

82-64 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 13/AP Poll) on November 30

76-73 over Virginia (No. 76) on November 25

92-72 at home over Missouri (No. 80) on January 4

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 129) on November 14

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 144) on November 17

Ole Miss Leaders

Scott: 10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG%

10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Rita Igbokwe: 5.4 PTS, 2 BLK, 50.8 FG%

5.4 PTS, 2 BLK, 50.8 FG% Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25) Snudda Collins: 10.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (15-for-59)

LSU Leaders

Morrow: 18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28)

18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28) Angel Reese: 19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG%

19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG% Flau'jae Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Mikaylah Williams: 16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72)

16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72) Hailey Van Lith: 11.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels' +207 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.1 points per game (165th in college basketball) while allowing 52.4 per contest (13th in college basketball).

Offensively, the Rebels have performed better at home this year, posting 73.9 points per game, compared to 60 per game in road games.

Ole Miss is allowing 55.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 7.1 more points than it is allowing in road games (48.5).

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 94.9 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 59.5 per outing (85th in college basketball). They have a +530 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 35.4 points per game.

While the Tigers are scoring 94.9 points per game in 2023-24, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, amassing 94.2 points per contest.

