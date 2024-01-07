The No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) bring a seven-game winning streak into a home matchup with the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC), who have won four straight. The Tigers are favorites (-6.5) in the contest, which starts at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The matchup's over/under is set at 151.5.

Memphis vs. SMU Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -6.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

Memphis and its opponents have gone over 151.5 combined points in eight of 12 games this season.

The average total in Memphis' matchups this year is 151.9, 0.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Tigers' ATS record is 5-7-0 this season.

Memphis has been listed as the favorite eight times this season and has won all of those games.

The Tigers have entered four games this season favored by -300 or more, and won each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 75% chance to win.

Memphis vs. SMU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 8 66.7% 79.2 154.8 72.7 134.3 147.9 SMU 1 7.7% 75.6 154.8 61.6 134.3 142.2

Additional Memphis Insights & Trends

Memphis covered seven times in 14 chances against the spread in conference play last season.

The 79.2 points per game the Tigers score are 17.6 more points than the Mustangs allow (61.6).

When Memphis totals more than 61.6 points, it is 5-7 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

Memphis vs. SMU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 5-7-0 0-5 8-4-0 SMU 8-5-0 0-1 3-10-0

Memphis vs. SMU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Memphis SMU 13-2 Home Record 7-9 7-5 Away Record 1-10 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-9-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 82.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

