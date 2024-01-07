Two streaking teams hit the court when the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. The Tigers are 5.5-point favorites and put their seven-game win streak on the line against the Mustangs, winners of four straight. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5 points.

Memphis vs. SMU Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -5.5 147.5

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

Memphis' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 147.5 points nine times.

Memphis' games this year have an average point total of 151.9, 4.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Tigers' ATS record is 5-7-0 this season.

SMU (8-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 41.7% of the time, 19.8% more often than Memphis (5-7-0) this season.

Memphis vs. SMU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 9 75% 79.2 154.8 72.7 134.3 147.9 SMU 2 15.4% 75.6 154.8 61.6 134.3 142.2

Additional Memphis Insights & Trends

Memphis compiled a 7-7-0 ATS record in conference action last year.

The 79.2 points per game the Tigers put up are 17.6 more points than the Mustangs give up (61.6).

Memphis is 5-7 against the spread and 12-2 overall when scoring more than 61.6 points.

Memphis vs. SMU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 5-7-0 0-5 8-4-0 SMU 8-5-0 0-2 3-10-0

Memphis vs. SMU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Memphis SMU 13-2 Home Record 7-9 7-5 Away Record 1-10 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-9-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 82.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

