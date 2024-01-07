Memphis vs. SMU: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 7
Two streaking teams hit the court when the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. The Tigers are 5.5-point favorites and put their seven-game win streak on the line against the Mustangs, winners of four straight. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5 points.
Memphis vs. SMU Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Memphis
|-5.5
|147.5
Memphis Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 147.5 points nine times.
- Memphis' games this year have an average point total of 151.9, 4.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Tigers' ATS record is 5-7-0 this season.
- SMU (8-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 41.7% of the time, 19.8% more often than Memphis (5-7-0) this season.
Memphis vs. SMU Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 147.5
|% of Games Over 147.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Memphis
|9
|75%
|79.2
|154.8
|72.7
|134.3
|147.9
|SMU
|2
|15.4%
|75.6
|154.8
|61.6
|134.3
|142.2
Additional Memphis Insights & Trends
- Memphis compiled a 7-7-0 ATS record in conference action last year.
- The 79.2 points per game the Tigers put up are 17.6 more points than the Mustangs give up (61.6).
- Memphis is 5-7 against the spread and 12-2 overall when scoring more than 61.6 points.
Memphis vs. SMU Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Memphis
|5-7-0
|0-5
|8-4-0
|SMU
|8-5-0
|0-2
|3-10-0
Memphis vs. SMU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Memphis
|SMU
|13-2
|Home Record
|7-9
|7-5
|Away Record
|1-10
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-9-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-9-0
|79.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.9
|82.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.1
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-7-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-2-0
