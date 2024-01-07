A pair of streaking squads meet when the Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Mustangs, who have won four in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. SMU matchup.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. SMU Betting Trends

Memphis is 6-8-0 ATS this season.

In the Tigers' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

SMU has compiled a 7-5-1 record against the spread this year.

In the Mustangs' 13 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Memphis is 25th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (39th).

In terms of winning the national championship, the Tigers currently have the same odds, going from +6000 at the start of the season to +6000.

The implied probability of Memphis winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.