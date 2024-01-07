Two hot squads hit the court when the Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Mustangs, who have won four in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. SMU matchup.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Memphis vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. SMU Betting Trends

Memphis has covered six times in 14 chances against the spread this season.

In the Tigers' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

SMU has compiled a 7-5-1 ATS record so far this year.

Mustangs games have hit the over three out of 13 times this season.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Bookmakers rate Memphis much higher (25th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (38th).

In terms of winning the national championship, the Tigers currently have the same odds, going from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +6000.

Memphis' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

