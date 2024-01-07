The No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) carry a seven-game win streak into a home contest with the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC), who have won four straight. It begins at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Memphis Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (36.2%).
  • In games Memphis shoots better than 36.2% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.
  • The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 143rd.
  • The Tigers average 17.6 more points per game (79.2) than the Mustangs give up (61.6).
  • When Memphis totals more than 61.6 points, it is 12-2.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

  • Memphis posts 83.3 points per game at home, compared to 78.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
  • At home, the Tigers are allowing 1.7 fewer points per game (71.3) than in road games (73).
  • Memphis is sinking 8 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 1.4 more threes and 0.1% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.6 threes per game, 33% three-point percentage).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 Vanderbilt W 77-75 FedExForum
12/30/2023 Austin Peay W 81-70 FedExForum
1/4/2024 @ Tulsa W 78-75 Donald W. Reynolds Center
1/7/2024 SMU - FedExForum
1/10/2024 UTSA - FedExForum
1/14/2024 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena

