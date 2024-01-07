Two streaking squads square off when the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Mustangs, winners of four in a row.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN
Memphis Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (36.2%).
  • Memphis is 12-1 when it shoots better than 36.2% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 143rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 34th.
  • The 79.2 points per game the Tigers put up are 17.6 more points than the Mustangs allow (61.6).
  • When Memphis totals more than 61.6 points, it is 12-2.

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
  • SMU is 9-3 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 47th.
  • The Mustangs score an average of 75.6 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 72.7 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • SMU has a 10-4 record when allowing fewer than 79.2 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

  • Memphis is posting 83.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is averaging 78.2 points per contest.
  • The Tigers are ceding 71.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.7 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (73).
  • In home games, Memphis is draining 1.4 more threes per game (8) than in away games (6.6). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to away from home (33%).

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SMU averaged 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.
  • At home, the Mustangs conceded 70.8 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (83.1).
  • SMU knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (28%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 Vanderbilt W 77-75 FedExForum
12/30/2023 Austin Peay W 81-70 FedExForum
1/4/2024 @ Tulsa W 78-75 Donald W. Reynolds Center
1/7/2024 SMU - FedExForum
1/10/2024 UTSA - FedExForum
1/14/2024 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Houston Christian W 89-53 Moody Coliseum
12/22/2023 @ Murray State W 92-65 CFSB Center
1/2/2024 Charlotte W 66-54 Moody Coliseum
1/7/2024 @ Memphis - FedExForum
1/13/2024 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
1/16/2024 Temple - Moody Coliseum

