Two streaking squads square off when the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Mustangs, winners of four in a row.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (36.2%).

Memphis is 12-1 when it shoots better than 36.2% from the field.

The Tigers are the 143rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 34th.

The 79.2 points per game the Tigers put up are 17.6 more points than the Mustangs allow (61.6).

When Memphis totals more than 61.6 points, it is 12-2.

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

SMU is 9-3 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 47th.

The Mustangs score an average of 75.6 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 72.7 the Tigers allow to opponents.

SMU has a 10-4 record when allowing fewer than 79.2 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Memphis is posting 83.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is averaging 78.2 points per contest.

The Tigers are ceding 71.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.7 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (73).

In home games, Memphis is draining 1.4 more threes per game (8) than in away games (6.6). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to away from home (33%).

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SMU averaged 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.

At home, the Mustangs conceded 70.8 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (83.1).

SMU knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (28%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/23/2023 Vanderbilt W 77-75 FedExForum 12/30/2023 Austin Peay W 81-70 FedExForum 1/4/2024 @ Tulsa W 78-75 Donald W. Reynolds Center 1/7/2024 SMU - FedExForum 1/10/2024 UTSA - FedExForum 1/14/2024 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena

SMU Upcoming Schedule