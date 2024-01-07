How to Watch Memphis vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Mustangs, who have won four in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Memphis vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (36.2%).
- Memphis is 12-1 when it shoots higher than 36.2% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 143rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 34th.
- The Tigers put up 79.2 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 61.6 the Mustangs give up.
- When Memphis scores more than 61.6 points, it is 12-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- SMU is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 183rd.
- The Mustangs average only 2.9 more points per game (75.6) than the Tigers give up (72.7).
- SMU is 10-4 when giving up fewer than 79.2 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Memphis has played better in home games this season, putting up 83.3 points per game, compared to 78.2 per game away from home.
- The Tigers are allowing 71.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.7 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (73).
- Memphis is draining 8 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.4 more threes and 0.1% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.6 threes per game, 33% three-point percentage).
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SMU put up more points at home (70.9 per game) than on the road (68.1) last season.
- The Mustangs conceded fewer points at home (70.8 per game) than on the road (83.1) last season.
- SMU knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (28%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 77-75
|FedExForum
|12/30/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 81-70
|FedExForum
|1/4/2024
|@ Tulsa
|W 78-75
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|1/7/2024
|SMU
|-
|FedExForum
|1/10/2024
|UTSA
|-
|FedExForum
|1/14/2024
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 89-53
|Moody Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|@ Murray State
|W 92-65
|CFSB Center
|1/2/2024
|Charlotte
|W 66-54
|Moody Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
|1/13/2024
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|1/16/2024
|Temple
|-
|Moody Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.