Sunday's contest between the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) and SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) squaring off at FedExForum has a projected final score of 74-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Memphis, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on January 7.

According to our computer prediction, SMU is projected to cover the spread (6.5) versus Memphis. The two sides are expected to go under the 149.5 total.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024

5:00 PM ET

Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum

Memphis -6.5

149.5

Memphis vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 74, SMU 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. SMU

Pick ATS: SMU (+6.5)



SMU (+6.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Memphis has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season, while SMU is 8-5-0. The Tigers have hit the over in eight games, while Mustangs games have gone over three times. The two teams average 154.8 points per game, 5.3 more points than this matchup's total. Memphis is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 games, while SMU has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +91 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.2 points per game (77th in college basketball) and give up 72.7 per outing (218th in college basketball).

Memphis records 37.3 rebounds per game (143rd in college basketball) compared to the 37.4 of its opponents.

Memphis knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball), 1.1 fewer than its opponents (8.7).

The Tigers average 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (171st in college basketball), and give up 87.7 points per 100 possessions (115th in college basketball).

Memphis and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 12.9 per game (283rd in college basketball) and force 13.6 (70th in college basketball play).

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs outscore opponents by 14.0 points per game (posting 75.6 points per game, 169th in college basketball, and conceding 61.6 per outing, 10th in college basketball) and have a +196 scoring differential.

SMU pulls down 40.7 rebounds per game (34th in college basketball) while allowing 34.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.1 boards per game.

SMU makes 1.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.4 (196th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.7.

SMU has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (185th in college basketball) while forcing 12.5 (140th in college basketball).

