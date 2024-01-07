Sunday's game features the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) and the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) squaring off at FedExForum (on January 7) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-70 win for Memphis.

Based on our computer prediction, SMU should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 6.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 148.5 total.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Line: Memphis -6.5

Memphis -6.5 Point Total: 148.5

Memphis vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 74, SMU 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. SMU

Pick ATS: SMU (+6.5)



SMU (+6.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



Memphis' record against the spread this season is 5-7-0, and SMU's is 8-5-0. The Tigers have an 8-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Mustangs have a record of 3-10-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score an average of 154.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, Memphis has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. SMU has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 matches.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +91 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.2 points per game (78th in college basketball) and allow 72.7 per contest (218th in college basketball).

Memphis grabs 37.3 rebounds per game (143rd in college basketball) compared to the 37.4 of its opponents.

Memphis connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (169th in college basketball), 1.1 fewer than its opponents (8.7).

The Tigers' 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 171st in college basketball, and the 87.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 115th in college basketball.

Memphis has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (283rd in college basketball action) while forcing 13.6 (70th in college basketball).

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs put up 75.6 points per game (170th in college basketball) while allowing 61.6 per outing (11th in college basketball). They have a +196 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 14.0 points per game.

SMU pulls down 40.7 rebounds per game (34th in college basketball) while conceding 34.6 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.1 boards per game.

SMU hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (196th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents.

SMU forces 12.5 turnovers per game (138th in college basketball) while committing 11.8 (185th in college basketball).

