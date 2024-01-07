Sunday's contest features the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) and the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) squaring off at FedExForum in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 74-71 victory for Memphis according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on January 7.

According to our computer prediction, SMU is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 6.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 152.5 over/under.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Memphis vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 74, SMU 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. SMU

Pick ATS: SMU (+6.5)



SMU (+6.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Memphis has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season, while SMU is 8-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Tigers are 8-4-0 and the Mustangs are 3-10-0. The two teams combine to score 154.8 points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's total. Memphis has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in the past 10 contests. SMU has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +91 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 79.2 points per game to rank 76th in college basketball and are giving up 72.7 per contest to rank 220th in college basketball.

The 37.3 rebounds per game Memphis averages rank 143rd in the country. Its opponents grab 37.4 per outing.

Memphis connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (168th in college basketball), 1.1 fewer than its opponents (8.7).

The Tigers average 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (170th in college basketball), and allow 87.7 points per 100 possessions (115th in college basketball).

Memphis and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 12.9 per game (280th in college basketball) and force 13.6 (70th in college basketball play).

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs outscore opponents by 14.0 points per game (posting 75.6 points per game, 169th in college basketball, and allowing 61.6 per contest, ninth in college basketball) and have a +196 scoring differential.

SMU ranks 34th in the nation at 40.7 rebounds per game. That's 6.1 more than the 34.6 its opponents average.

SMU makes 1.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.4 (196th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.7.

SMU and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Mustangs commit 11.8 per game (182nd in college basketball) and force 12.5 (141st in college basketball).

