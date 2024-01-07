The Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to square off in a Week 18 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Kyle Philips hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Kyle Philips score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Philips has grabbed 13 balls (on 19 targets) for 166 yards (23.7 per game) this season.

Having played seven games this year, Philips has not had a TD reception.

Kyle Philips Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 @Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Ravens 2 1 6 0 Week 8 Falcons 3 3 24 0 Week 9 @Steelers 5 4 68 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 5 3 61 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 1 1 10 0 Week 12 Panthers 2 1 -3 0

