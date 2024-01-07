Best Bets, Odds for the Jaguars vs. Titans Game – Week 18
The Tennessee Titans (5-11) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting against the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium, and here are some best bets recommendations.
When is Jaguars vs. Titans?
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model projects the Jaguars to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by a small margin more (5.1 to 4.5).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Jaguars' implied win probability is 68.6%.
- The Jaguars have won seven of the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (70%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -218 or shorter, Jacksonville has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).
- This season, the Titans have been the underdog 13 times and won four, or 30.8%, of those games.
- This season, Tennessee has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Jacksonville (-4.5)
- The Jaguars have covered the spread nine times this season (9-7-0).
- In games it has played as 4.5-point favorites or more, Jacksonville has an ATS record of 1-2.
- The Titans are 6-9-1 against the spread this year.
- In games it has played as 4.5-point underdogs or more, the Titans have an ATS record of 1-3.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (42)
- The two teams average a combined 2.4 fewer points per game (39.6) than this game's total of 42 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.1 more points per game (43.1) than this matchup's total of 42 points.
- Jaguars games have hit the over on seven of 16 occasions (43.8%).
- The teams have hit the over in five of the Titans' 16 games with a set total.
Evan Engram Receiving Yards (Our pick: 51.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|16
|55.3
|3
DeAndre Hopkins Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 65.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|16
|63.2
|6
