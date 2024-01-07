Player prop bet options for Desmond Bane and others are listed when the Phoenix Suns host the Memphis Grizzlies at Footprint Center on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: +126)

The 23.5-point over/under for Bane on Sunday is 1.0 lower than his scoring average.

He has collected 4.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Sunday.

Bane averages 5.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Bane, at 3.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -115)

Sunday's points prop bet for Jaren Jackson Jr. is 19.5 points. That is 1.6 fewer than his season average of 21.1.

He has pulled down 5.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (5.5).

Jackson's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -115)

Devin Booker's scoring average (26.5) is the same as Sunday's points prop for him.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.2 is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

Booker averages 7.9 assists, 0.4 more than Sunday's prop bet (7.5).

He has connected on 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet total on Sunday.

