The Phoenix Suns (19-16) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (12-23) on January 7, 2024. The matchup airs on AZFamily and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points fewer than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

Memphis has compiled a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 16th.

The Grizzlies put up an average of 107.4 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 113.6 the Suns allow.

Memphis is 7-1 when it scores more than 113.6 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Grizzlies are scoring fewer points at home (104.3 per game) than on the road (110.1). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (111.9) than on the road (114.7).

At home, Memphis allows 111.9 points per game. Away, it allows 114.7.

The Grizzlies collect 1.6 fewer assists per game at home (23.4) than on the road (25.0).

Grizzlies Injuries