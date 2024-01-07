The Phoenix Suns (19-16) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (12-23) as 4.5-point favorites on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE. The over/under in the matchup is set at 229.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grizzlies vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: AZFamily and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -4.5 229.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • Memphis has played 10 games this season that finished with a combined score over 229.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Memphis' outings this season is 220.9, 8.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Memphis has gone 14-21-0 ATS this season.
  • The Grizzlies have come away with six wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Memphis has won four of its 14 games, or 28.6%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 15 42.9% 115.4 222.8 113.6 227 229.2
Grizzlies 10 28.6% 107.4 222.8 113.4 227 224.6

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • Memphis is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • Four of the Grizzlies' past 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Memphis has had better results on the road (10-9-0) than at home (4-12-0).
  • The Grizzlies put up an average of 107.4 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 113.6 the Suns give up.
  • When it scores more than 113.6 points, Memphis is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Grizzlies vs. Suns Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Suns Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Grizzlies 14-21 8-8 14-21
Suns 14-21 4-12 19-16

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies vs. Suns Point Insights

Grizzlies Suns
107.4
Points Scored (PG)
 115.4
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 13
7-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 9-10
7-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 13-6
113.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.6
13
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 14
12-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 8-2
11-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 8-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.