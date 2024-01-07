On Sunday, January 7, 2024, the Phoenix Suns (14-14) take the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, BSSE

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane is averaging 25.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He's also sinking 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per game (fourth in NBA).

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He's making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Santi Aldama gives the Grizzlies 11.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

David Roddy is putting up 8.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is making 40.6% of his shots from the field and 28.9% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

The Grizzlies are getting 6.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Bismack Biyombo this year.

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant averages 30.9 points, 5.4 assists and 6.2 boards per game.

Jusuf Nurkic posts 12.1 points, 10.3 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the field.

Devin Booker puts up 27.7 points, 5.5 boards and 8.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Grayson Allen averages 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Eric Gordon posts 13.2 points, 2.1 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Suns Grizzlies 114.5 Points Avg. 107 114 Points Allowed Avg. 112.4 47.1% Field Goal % 44% 36.7% Three Point % 33.6%

