The Memphis Grizzlies (12-23), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Footprint Center, face the Phoenix Suns (19-16). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Grizzlies vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline BetMGM Suns (-4.5) 229.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Suns (-4) 228 -168 +142 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have a +62 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.8 points per game. They're putting up 115.4 points per game to rank 13th in the league and are allowing 113.6 per contest to rank 14th in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are being outscored by 6.0 points per game, with a -210 scoring differential overall. They put up 107.4 points per game (30th in NBA), and allow 113.4 per outing (13th in league).

The teams average 222.8 points per game combined, 6.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 227 points per game combined, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has covered 14 times in 35 matchups with a spread this season.

Memphis is 14-21-0 ATS this season.

Grizzlies and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +10000 +6600 - Suns +1100 +550 -

